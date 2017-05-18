Verizon takes in ASUS ZenFone AR, first of the OEM, first with Google Tango
Google, Verizon and ASUS were all pretty stoked to advance augmented reality technology just a step closer to consumers’ reach. After finally having Lowe’s launch its new AR home plotting spaces at 400 of it locations, the three companies have announced that the Tango-enabled ZenFone AR will be coming to the carrier in the summer.
The phone, a marked reduction in size from Lenovo’s own Phab 2 Pro effort, will come packed with a Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, DTS surround sound enhancements and all the sensors it needs to detect real world distances and performance incredibly complex GUI adjustments. Aiding in that effort is a 5.7-inch quad HD AMOLED display and over 100 Tango apps on the Google Play Store to experience on it.
With the announcement come the cadre of superlative: first ASUS phone on Verizon, the only ASUS phone to be carried by US operators at the moment and the first Tango phone on a carrier, period.
We’ll learn more about availability and pricing when said summertime comes, we suppose.