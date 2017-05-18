T-Mobile CFO says a Sprint deal makes the most sense

The blabbing continues, but it’s becoming public.

T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter admitted to investors at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit that the company is informally discussing with Sprint in the aims of garnering a potential merger or acquisition. Carter argues that the nation’s wireless industry needs a strong third player, especially “because of Sprint’s precarious financial position”.

Sprint has a treasure trove of 2.5[GHz] spectrum. Granted, not all of it’s the same; part of it has a little bit of hair on it. But that is still a treasure trove that you could do amazing things with. And the synergy comes from putting these two networks together, and having the densification necessary to ubiquitously deploy that 2.5. Sprint’s doing that city by city now. And that will take them a decade with that type of strategy.

Sprint’s hopes for a merger with the Un-carrier back in 2014 were dashed under the Obama administration. Authorities under President Trump have been more friendly to the idea of corporate consolidation. CEO Marcelo Claure has been chasing D.C. lawmakers today to get a regulatory pulse on another potential combination bid as it continues struggling under current owner SoftBank. That company’s CEO, Masayoshi Son, is said to be open to pledging away equity of the resulting entity to T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom. Tim Hoettges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, considers T-Mobile to be a favored asset to his holdings.

But Magenta, being as financially solid as it is with growth on all ends, could decide to opt for a different vertical by joining with satellite TV provider Dish Networks or even a cable company like Comcast and Charter.

“Could there be an advantage by turbocharging (the) position we have in the market with increased capabilities from a potential partner or by acquiring or by combining in some way? Absolutely,” said T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert. “But we’ll only pursue that if when we do all the work—and, you know, the movie’s still playing out—it looks like there’s an opportunity to enhance shareholder value on top of a business that’s performing well.”