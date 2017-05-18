Phones

Mid-range OPPO A77 shoves 1/3-inch selfie sensor with f/2.0

China is packed full of selfie-obsessed phone manufacturers who are looking to capitalize on the vanity of their youths. It’s why front-facing cameras have become more resolute than rear cameras and how the OPPO A77 has come along, too. The same goes for Taiwan (Republic of China).

The A77 is considered a mid-range analogue to the “Selfie Expert” F1s. It’s a thin phone thanks in part to a full HD screen composite about a quarter the size of OPPO’s previous stack. But the 13-megapixel main camera gets outshone by the 16-megapixel 1/3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture for super bright, super sharp self-portraits. Combine that with an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with up to 128GB microSD).

Pre-orders are up from May 19 to 26 for NT$10,990 or $364 with goodies included like a case and thermos.

