Cricket Wireless picks up LG Stylo 3 for sale starting May 19

If you’re stuck on the lurch without the Samsung Galaxy Note FE and are just craving a phone with the stylus you need, the LG Stylo 3 seems to be the only half-decent option at this point. Boost and Virgin have it while MetroPCS and T-Mobile have a souped-up version. It’s about time AT&T’s Cricket Wireless got into the game.

The prepaid carrier will start selling the device to customers from tomorrow, May 19, in a unique rose hold trim for $169.99, $10 off from Sprint’s group pricing. While spec details have yet to come out for this device, it seems like we’re about to get what we’ve been told the device will get: a Snapdragon 435, a 5.7-inch 720p screen and Android Nougat being the big call-outs.

So, if there’s anything barring Verizon from picking up the Stylo 3 V (and there’s a hint at the FCC that there should be no problem), we’ll find out soon enough.

