Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S8. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note FE, because yes, that’s the name of the future Note 7. Android Device Manager is next, as the new name that we have for it is actually Find My Device. Then we talk about the OnePlus 5 camera and how the company has teamed up with DxO to improve it. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its design continues to be anything but impressive.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy takes $100 off Galaxy S8 and S8+ prices with installments, wireless chargers are free

– Samsung reportedly decides on Note FE (Fan Edition) name for refurb Galaxy Note 7

– Android Device Manager turns into “Find My Device”

– DxO aims to ‘enhance’ the OnePlus 5 camera like no other

– Here’s another high-res look at a prospective Apple iPhone 8 design

