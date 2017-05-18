This is a little odd, but while Google execs spent a fair amount of time at a seemingly interminable I/O-opening keynote in Mountain View yesterday talking YouTube’s historical evolution, recent achievements and a few new features, the video-sharing website’s users were left to discover an important upgrade for themselves.

It’s nothing revolutionary or even entirely new, and the competition’s been allowing it without restrictions for ages. Still, it’s better late than never that YouTube “creators” lacking established fan bases of 10K or 1K subscribers are offered the possibility to become online celebrities of their own with free mobile live streaming.

Why record and edit your thoughts before uploading them for the whole world to see when you can share them as they come to you, on the fly, straight from your smartphone? What could go wrong, eh?

It’s unclear if the functionality is opening up to iOS users in addition to Android fans, but either way, it’s rolling out gradually, in phases, so give it a little time if you can’t access it right away.

The option to “go live” should pop up next to the old “record” capability, and the only conditions you now need to meet are simple account verification procedures and a 90-day period with no live stream limitations prior to any new real-time broadcast.