DxO aims to ‘enhance’ the OnePlus 5 camera like no other

While we’ve already long established topping the DxOMark mobile charts doesn’t necessarily mean having the all-around best camera on a smartphone out and about, it’s still important to note the “trusted lens image quality measurements and ratings” of devices like the Huawei P10 or Samsung Galaxy S8.

Then there’s the just-unveiled HTC U11, which managed to immediately rise above the high-end pack, scoring a grand total of 90 on a 100 scale, one point ahead of the Google Pixel and two more than the HTC 10, Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and… Xperia X Performance?!

Anyway, you can probably expect the crowning of a new photography king in a couple of months tops, as DxO will get directly involved in “enhancing” the imaging experience on the OnePlus 5. The info comes straight from the horse’s mouth, i.e. a OnePlus social media “staff member” on the company’s official forum, as the latest in yet another unique pre-release buzz-building campaign.

For those who had no idea, DxO’s “scientists and engineers have been advancing the way the world takes photographs for well over a decade”, according to the about page on the company’s website. Its “products and services” include a “DSLR-quality” DxO ONE camera compatible with iPhones, as well as “powerful image processing software for photographers” and “professional tools and services for scientific image quality evaluation.”

We’re guessing therefore that the OnePlus 5 will feature some sort of neat software wizardry developed by DxO to “capture some of the clearest photos around.” With a 16MP Sony IMX 298 sensor, OIS, EIS, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and RAW image support, the main cam on the 3T is solid… for the phone’s price, but the sequel is likely to take things to the next level, including by adding a secondary wide-angle lens.