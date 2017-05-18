With all eyes on Google for a jam-packed I/O 2017 developer-first keynote that of course turned out to be just as much about consumers of Android and Android-related products, we were this close to letting the latest alleged iPhone 8 leak fly under our radar.

To be honest, we wouldn’t have missed much, as we’ve heard and even seen it all before. Pompously billed the “world’s first look at Apple’s final iPhone 8 design in real life”, BGR’s “exclusive” exposé centers on some eerily familiar, decidedly questionable and frankly boring pics of a mockup purportedly based on “actual finalized schematics leaked from the factories that will build” the next-gen iDevices.

Assuming this thing is legit, and there’s no concrete proof supporting that, it could still be an old, unfinished design, which Cupertino may choose to overhaul from the ground up before the iPhone 8 goes official sometime in the fall or perhaps later.

Worse yet, BGR admits “not all markings are present on the dummy”, so for instance, if you can’t see a physical Touch ID sensor, that might mean it’ll be embedded in the screen… or not. All told, at least you don’t have to make the effort of imagining how the iPhone 8 would look if the majority of recent rumors panned out.

It’d be an arguably attractive slab of 2.5D curved glass, with a robust stainless steel frame in between glossy panels, vertically-oriented dual rear-facing camera, clean back, all-screen front, familiar Lightning port and double bottom-firing speakers. No headphone jack, obviously.