The second release of the Android O preview — technically, flash-only images came out in March — comes in conjunction with the activities going on Google’s annual developer conference, I/O. The conference might be a gritty, nerdy hoot, but when it comes to what might be called Android 8.0, Android Oreo or whatnot, we’re only now seeing a few major cosmetic changes while details on the behind-the-scenes goings-on are gaining flesh.

From notification dots to picture-in-picture to Google Play Protect to even better Bluetooth audio, how do we all make sense of this? Fortunately for us, Pocketnow‘s Juan Carlos Bagnell has our spiel on what Android O should mean to you.