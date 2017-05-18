Phones

Android O beta update cuts down on the choppiness

Contents
Advertisement

When we loaded the second (or first, depending on how you view it) Android O beta onto our Nexus 5X, the best way we could describe it was “struggle city”. Choppy around the UI from the home screen to the notification shade. No, it wasn’t bad on the Pixel, but older devices could definitely feel that early strain.

Well, Google has a minute update that you can either pull down or get pushed to you that should come under 100MB. Indeed, we saw a moderate improvement to frame rates around the user interface, so if you’re in this for the long run, grab the OTA and run with it.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android O, News, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Performance, Pixel, Pixel XL, Software Update
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.