Android O beta update cuts down on the choppiness
When we loaded the second (or first, depending on how you view it) Android O beta onto our Nexus 5X, the best way we could describe it was “struggle city”. Choppy around the UI from the home screen to the notification shade. No, it wasn’t bad on the Pixel, but older devices could definitely feel that early strain.
Well, Google has a minute update that you can either pull down or get pushed to you that should come under 100MB. Indeed, we saw a moderate improvement to frame rates around the user interface, so if you’re in this for the long run, grab the OTA and run with it.
