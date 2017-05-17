Watch the Google I/O 2017 keynote live here

Google is kicking off its annual developer conference today, with Day 1 of Google I/O 2017. The keynote, with Sundar Pichai on stage, will kick off at 10a Pacific Time (that’s 1p Eastern Time, 7p Central European Time, 8p Greenwich Mean Time).

We’re expecting to hear news about Android O (with its Beta program apparently starting soon), which will be the next major Android release to follow Nougat. Google Assistant news is also expected (as we’ve recently heard it might be helping out iPhone users as well, after learning French and Spanish), as well as possible mentions of advancements in virtual reality, new features for Google Photos, and maybe even details of Project Treble.

Join us in watching the Google I/O 2017 keynote live, embedded for your viewing pleasure! You can also check the Google I/O 2017 schedule here.