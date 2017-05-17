It’s certainly not unusual to see smartphone vendors release a new, slightly revised high-ender every six or seven months nowadays. But LG might be taking things a little too far in the mid-range segment with the launch of the affordable yet more than respectable Stylo 3 Plus today, just a few months after the international Stylus 3 announcement and subsequent Stylo 3 prepaid rollout at Boost and Virgin Mobile.

Of course, this is more T-Mobile’s doing than LG’s, mimicking a move from last year, when the Stylo 2 Plus didn’t wait very long to follow the “regular”, lower-end Stylo 2.

Compared to the original Stylo 3, the LG Stylo 3 Plus available already with the “Un-carrier” for $225 is sharper and capable of accommodating more digital content internally. You get 32 instead of 16GB base storage space, a Full HD, not merely HD, 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen, and basically identical specs otherwise.

A bundled “premium” stylus pen pompously comes “fully loaded with style and class”, and then you have a bunch of decent but short of impressive features like 13 and 5MP cameras, fingerprint recognition, an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat software, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

By the way, you can obviously pay the $225 in full when picking up the LG Stylo 3 Plus from T-Mobile’s online store and “participating” retail locations nationwide, or split the MSRP in 24 monthly installments of $9 with another $9 coughed up first. Either way, you’re making a solid deal.