MediaTek has launched its MT8516 chipset, designed as a low-power chip to power speakers, budget phones and other smart home electronics with support for Google Assistant and Android Things.

The 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A35 MPCore chip can spool up to 1.3GHz and supports Wi-Fi b/g/n as well as Bluetooth 4.0. The chip can also support multiple variants of RAM and 8-channel TDM for interfacing with neural networks.

Products featuring the MT8516 should arrive in the holiday quarter.