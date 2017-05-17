When an media embargo on for a new, shiny smartphone lifts, you know how crazy your tech feed gets. For about … a day. And then it all goes away.

That’s not fair for a device that’s been on a months-long journey from conception to market. And sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later — everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

Jaime Rivera already took his nostalgia-tinged look at the Google Pixel a short while back, so we called in a flip of perspective on this one. Hitting on what many have called “Google’s iPhone” after about six months and change, Juan Carlos Bagnell is putting ruler to what a visionary Android phone stands for.

As the company works on bumping major software support along to the Pixel XL, how’s does the overall hardware package change? And with a lot of the same elements shared between it and the Pixel, has size made certain issues matter more than others?

Check out our Google Pixel XL After the Buzz episode above. Tell us what you think in the comments!