Android O features, Google Lens & more Google I/O highlights – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we go through some of the top Google I/O 2017 highlights. These include the changes that we get to Google Home, starting with language updates, and extending to phone calls and notifications. Then we discuss Google’s Daydream, the phones that will gain support soon, and its stand-alone VR plans. The Google Assistant updates follow, mainly thanks to Google Lens, in addition to more language support. Then we discuss the obstruction removal tool that’ll reach Google Pixel phones very soon. We end today’s show talking about Android O, and what Android Go means for it.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google Home gets free hands-free calling, notifications, Bluetooth support and more
Galaxy S8 gets Daydream ‘soon’, standalone Google VR headsets coming from HTC and Lenovo
Google Assistant wears Google Lens, takes more Actions on Google
Android Go features lightened Google apps, OS for markets that need it

