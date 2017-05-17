Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we go through some of the top Google I/O 2017 highlights. These include the changes that we get to Google Home, starting with language updates, and extending to phone calls and notifications. Then we discuss Google’s Daydream, the phones that will gain support soon, and its stand-alone VR plans. The Google Assistant updates follow, mainly thanks to Google Lens, in addition to more language support. Then we discuss the obstruction removal tool that’ll reach Google Pixel phones very soon. We end today’s show talking about Android O, and what Android Go means for it.

