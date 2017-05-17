As Google Assistant has reached its 100 millionth device, Mountain View wants this “personalized Google” to get conversational quickly. 70 percent of requests aren’t just keywords, but full sentences and questions, many with follow-up context required. So, how far do we get to go?

Scott Huffman, vice president of engineering for Google Assistant, announced a couple of tweaks. For one, mobile device users can type their requests if speaking isn’t exactly in good decorum for the moment.

Google Assistant will also now take advantage of Google Lens. Usage examples include instantly translating signs and then taking the result to build inquiries on. Google Lens will also recognize concert details and bring up the proper ticket vending sources and calendar appointments as necessary.

As rumored, iPhone users now can get Google Assistant through a dedicated app. Major IoT tasks and Google-related information can be tapped into. No word on if an iPad app will come along, too.

The third-party links available through Actions on Google on Google Home will now be available through Android phones and iPhones. Transactions are also getting into the mix to sign users up for a service, identify users and take money for a service. Easy advanced ordering from Panera Bread is just one example. Smart home actions are also supported.

Finally, look out for a new product packaging badge for items with Google Assistant built-in such as speakers and… drink mixers.

These changes take place starting today.