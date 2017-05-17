Galaxy S8 camera scores an 88 on DxOMark’s mobile scale

For many photographers, the DxOMark score has been a source of controversy that either meant reliable metrics for shooting with a camera by the books that or a complete disregard of real-life usage. That controversy has moved over to the mobile side since the analytics firm first checked out the iPhone 4 back in late 2012.

Prior to publishing its highest-ever 90-point ranking for the HTC U11, dethroning the HTC-manufactured Google Pixel by a point, DxOMark has scored the Galaxy S8’s camera an 88 — incidentally, the same score the Galaxy S7 edge had last year. The score was uniform on both photo and video sections.

On photography, the high points came in fast and accurate autofocusing, true-to-life white balance and noise reduction in dark and indoor conditions.

Image stabilization, critical to video, has been the most improved aspect since the Galaxy S7:

This is especially evident in low-light conditions in both moving shots while walking and when panning. Despite the improvements, a slight judder effect and occasional frame shifts are visible in panning videos, but it’s a minor complaint and generally the stabilization is much improved.

As always, exposure, color and contrast on both sides of the realm are right, plentiful and judicious. The S8 had a poor showing in artifacting, though, corrupting detail wide across any given image from uniform skies to more textured subjects.

You can check out our Real Camera Review for the Galaxy S8 right here.