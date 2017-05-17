Android

Deal: Get a lifetime of Disconnect VPN tracking protection for just $49

Contents
Advertisement

Disconnect VPN

Disconnect VPN offers suite of powerful browser privacy tools, and you can get a lifetime of access to their premium services for 90% off the usual price.

By integrating a VPN service with a basic tracker-blocking browser plugin, a premium Disconnect subscription gives you unparalleled protection from invasive advertising and ISP data collection. Their basic tracking blocker keeps your browsing habits safe from advertising profiles, and saves your phone’s battery life by refusing to load bandwidth-hogging tracking code.

To ensure a completely anonymous connection, the Disconnect VPN provides powerful encryption and location masking for all of your devices. Take privacy into your own hands with Disconnect Premium. You can get lifetime access for just $49.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.