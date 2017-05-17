Apple has been carefully looking into ways to significantly strengthen its retail presence in India, which just so happens to be the world’s second-most populous country and single fastest-growing smartphone market, for several years now.

But with iPhone profit margins kept high, failed local government negotiations regarding sales of refurbished models, and official Apple Stores contingent on fairly strict component-sourcing regulations, the Cupertino-based tech giant was practically coerced into employing a different expansion tactic.

A very traditional one that however requires considerable investments on the part of a company valued at $800 billion, with no incentives, sweetheart deals, major tax breaks or concessions of any sort reportedly involved.

The time has finally come for that oft-rumored Wistron factory in Bangalore, the capital city of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, to officially kick off iPhone SE production under the close supervision of the world’s number two handheld vendor.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Wistron is a long-time Apple ODM (original design manufacturer) partner, experienced in assembling everything from smartphones to laptops, desktop PCs and LCD TVs for various big-name tech outfits.

Thus, you can be certain iPhones made in India look and perform the same as those customarily put together in China. The question is will they be cheaper? Just a week or so until the final piece of the puzzle falls into place. That’s right, the “new” iPhone SE goes on sale this month, likely to be followed by other past-generation devices before the year ends.