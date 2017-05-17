Android Device Manager turns into “Find My Device”

Android Device Manager might be a straightforward app title to you, but it doesn’t scream of what it mainly does: help you find the Android devices you actively use.

Fortunately, we’ve now found a more purposeful name for the app: Find My Device. Well, Google did anyways, and it’s on the Play Store at that bold link with a refreshed interface allowing for 3D maps view (perhaps to delineate elevation if you’re an apartment dweller or office fiend) and a device bar at top.

But you can still track device locations, have them beep or buzz or remotely erase their data.