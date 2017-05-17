Phones

Android Device Manager turns into “Find My Device”

Contents
Advertisement

Android Device Manager might be a straightforward app title to you, but it doesn’t scream of what it mainly does: help you find the Android devices you actively use.

Fortunately, we’ve now found a more purposeful name for the app: Find My Device. Well, Google did anyways, and it’s on the Play Store at that bold link with a refreshed interface allowing for 3D maps view (perhaps to delineate elevation if you’re an apartment dweller or office fiend) and a device bar at top.

But you can still track device locations, have them beep or buzz or remotely erase their data.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
47%
Like It
27%
Want It
7%
Had It
13%
Hated It
7%
Via
Droid Life
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Device Manager, app, Find My Device, Google, News, Play Store
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.