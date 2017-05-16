Exclusive licensee HMD Global is probably far from ready for more Nokia-branded product launches, seeing as how the refreshed 3310 dumb phone and all-new smart 3, 5 and 6 Androids aren’t even technically out yet.

But that obviously doesn’t mean the Finnish company isn’t working behind the scenes on higher-end 7, 8 and 9 handhelds, and at least two of those devices might be in development since way back in 2014.

Art director George Chevalier Lewis parted ways with Nokia around two and a half years ago after fulfilling Senior Graphic Designer and Head of Brand Photography duties, and all of a sudden, he decided today to make a “reveal film” of one of his projects public on the web.

Never one to miss a juicy accidental mobile leak, Evan Blass picked up the video, mirrored it for posterity, and analyzed it alongside other Twitter users to find that it almost definitely stars “simple”, early forms of the final products now known as the Nokia 3 and 5, as well as a couple of smartphones yet to be released, announced or officially previewed.

From right to left in the above screengrab, you can check out 3 and 5 concepts that aren’t very different from their commercial counterparts, a significantly larger phone with a home button doubling as a fingerprint reader, and a slightly smaller one rocking a dual rear-facing camera arrangement.

Can you say Nokia 8 and 9? Or perhaps 7 and 9, with the latter suspiciously missing a physical fingerprint sensor. That’s likely because it bakes the thing into glass, though we wouldn’t get too excited about it. After all, this is an old teaser of a general philosophy and vision, not a guarantee of actual features to come.