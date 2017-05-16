Phones

Sign up with Team HTC and get $50 off the U11

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re into being a fan of the OEMs and buying direct, you might want to consider joining Team HTC.

While Sprint may have the new U11 for a whopping $696 (though with bundled-in Echo Dot speakers) and HTC.com has things tamped down to $649, we were able to get a promo code for $50 off that price.

$599 for a just-launched flagship with a Snapdragon 835 and the best mobile camera around according to DxOMark? Sounds nice. Just make sure you get into pre-orders while you can.

And if you really, really can’t bother, there are a couple of codes around to use: “JUST4U11,” “LOVEU11,” and “ONLY4U11,” potentially among others.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Discount, HTC, News, Pre-Orders, promo, U11
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.