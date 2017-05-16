Sign up with Team HTC and get $50 off the U11

If you’re into being a fan of the OEMs and buying direct, you might want to consider joining Team HTC.

While Sprint may have the new U11 for a whopping $696 (though with bundled-in Echo Dot speakers) and HTC.com has things tamped down to $649, we were able to get a promo code for $50 off that price.

$599 for a just-launched flagship with a Snapdragon 835 and the best mobile camera around according to DxOMark? Sounds nice. Just make sure you get into pre-orders while you can.

And if you really, really can’t bother, there are a couple of codes around to use: “JUST4U11,” “LOVEU11,” and “ONLY4U11,” potentially among others.