Sony Xperia XZ Premium pre-orders kick off across Europe, free headphones in store until May 31
Android power users looking for a new daily driver this summer sure have a tough decision to make. But it’s the sweet kind of tough, where it feels almost impossible to choose the Galaxy S8’s “Infinity Display”, similarly slim bezels and relative affordability of the LG G6, HTC U11’s squeezable edges or the 4K HDR screen and super-slo-mo camera on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
That’s right, the best phone unveiled back at MWC in February is still in contention for the world’s H1 heavyweight title, despite predictably launching late. It obviously didn’t get to be the first commercial Snapdragon 835 device, but it’s finally up for pre-orders across a number of European markets straight from its manufacturer.
On British shores, the Xperia XZ Premium costs £649 ($839), as expected, with a bundled pair of Sony MDR-NC750 headphones delivering “High-Resolution Audio” for the ultimate listening experience that are separately worth about £60 ($77).
Meanwhile, in Germany and the Netherlands, Sony Mobile’s e-store ups the freebie ante by giving away premium wireless MDR-100ABN noise cancelling headphones typically priced at a whopping €300 ($328) alone. The 5.5-inch handheld sets you back €749 ($820) around those parts, as well as in other countries dealing in euros where you don’t get any pre-order gifts, unfortunately.
Keep in mind that the bundle special offers are only good until May 31, which suggests the XZ Premium will start shipping in early June after all in both Deepsea Black and Luminous Chrome. Bronze Pink inventory probably needs a little more time.