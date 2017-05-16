Phones

Samsung Pay UK begins service with 3 banks

MBNA, Nationwide and Santander are the three institutions that Samsung Pay is currently supporting as it begins service in the UK.

None of the big four are on the list, but if you do have a MasterCard or Visa card from those places and also a mainline Galaxy S flagship from the S6 and S6 edge on up with Android 7.0, you’ll be able to hit the Underground or any TfL line with a tap on the card reader, thanks to Samsung Pay’s inclusion of MST technology.

That tap-and-go privilege is available at most terminals in plenty of stores across the country. You can also log loyalty programs and points, too.

Click through to the source link to get the app.

