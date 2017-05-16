Expect a big change for the floundering iPad mini soon

Is there room between iPhone Plus and iPad Pro? Well, at some point, Apple thought it would be a good idea to put in some thought to an iPad mini. The 7.9-inch tablet has stuck around for four generations and has most recently gotten a memory bump in line with Apple’s other mobile products.

But as iPad screen sizes have swum between 9.7 inches and 12.9 inches, the 7.9-inch zone has been left in purgatory. At least, that’s according to a well-placed source to BGR, who says that the iPad mini is being “sized out of its own category” with “very clear” indications from sales performance that a change is needed.

We’re not sure if the product will be replaced entirely with a new size category — an iPad Pro at 10.5 inches, for example — or if an update will tweak things around.

Nevertheless, with iPad sales still on decline and revenue on the rise, it’s clear that an affordable iPad mini seems out of the question at this point.