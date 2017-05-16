If you’re finding it hard to choose between the similarly sleek and powerful Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, you may want to wait until fall… and likely have trouble deciding to go with a Note 8, LG V30 or iPhone 8.

The three super-phones expected out around September will reportedly share OLED screen technology, as both Apple and LG look to finally move away from obsolete liquid-crystal displays. Cupertino’s next hero device is of course widely predicted to sport sharp Samsung-manufactured panels, though future generations might get the support of other suppliers too, including LG Display.

For the time being, Korean media speculates “most OLED screens produced at LG Display’s Gumi E5 plant in the second half will be used for its sister firm LG Electronics’ smartphones starting with the V30.” A small fraction of the OLED production may go out to “Chinese phone makers hoping to catch up with front-runners such as Samsung and Apple”, possibly including Xiaomi.

Alas, there’s no word on a dedicated pipeline for Google’s curved Pixel 2, which might end up being flat as a direct consequence ahead of a likelier “edgy” Pixel 3. Meanwhile, next year’s LG G7 is practically guaranteed to follow the V30’s suit with an OLED screen of its own, though we’re afraid we know little else about either product. All we “know” is the company’s new, improved panels should enter mass-manufacturing in just a couple of months.