Sprint is the only US carrier directly selling HTC U11, unlocked pre-orders also underway today
In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear that HTC lost its status as one of the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, US carrier support for the Taiwanese company’s flagships started to get a little patchy last year.
While we were happy to see the HTC 10 sold through the OEM’s American website unlocked with full compatibility on all big four local networks, it was a tad unsettling that AT&T refused to follow Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint’s suit with operator-specific availability also.
Then came the Sprint-exclusive Bolt, which wasn’t technically a full-on new hero device, and the ill-timed U Ultra, offered only on HTC.com with GSM functionality for the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T.
The “squeezable” HTC U11, which literally just went official, was supposed to fix the Ultra’s shortcomings, but alas, it’s not able to get the complete, proper backing of the “Big Four.” Sprint is the confirmed “exclusive carrier launch partner” once again, though on the bright side, at least the unlocked model is made to work on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile as well.
Pre-orders are underway today for both variants, with Sprint charging $696 all in all, or $29 a month for two years with $0 down. “For a limited time”, early online adopters can score a complimentary pair of pint-sized Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers (normally worth around $100) from the “Now Network”, while retail stores shall receive Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black inventory on June 9, no freebies likely included.
Unlocked HTC U11 presales kick off on htc.com and amazon.com in the two aforementioned colors, plus Amazing Silver, at a reasonable price of $649, with shipments slated to begin sometime next month. Are you interested in this bad boy or still way more tempted by nationwide Galaxy S8 and LG G6 deals?