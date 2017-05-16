Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent news regarding what to expect for the future of Moto smartphones. Then we talk about the Legend of Zelda, and how it’ll make its way to smartphones soon. We then hear about what to expect for WWDC, as a new iPad Pro and Siri speaker seem the most likely. The Apple Watch follows as we hear about all the medical innovation it might bring. We end today’s show talking about the HTC U11 and our impressions.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
This is Lenovo’s entire ‘unlimited’ 2017 Motorola smartphone roster, Moto X4 and gS included
The Legend of Zelda is finally expected on smartphones ‘soon’ as Nintendo’s next step in mobile
KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo likes the odds of ‘narrow bezel’ iPad Pro and ‘Siri Speaker’ WWDC announcements 
The time may ‘now be right’ for glucose-monitoring Apple Watch function, new report claims
HTC U11 debuts with Edge Sense, active noise canceling earbuds in the box

