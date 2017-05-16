HTC’s spilled the beans on its brilliant new squeeze, the U11, and we’ve had our first grab at it. Time to take a stab at a hot take or two.

Our Jaime Rivera got hold on one of these puppies and we continue to see how big a part this all-new “liquid surface” or “liquid design” motif really is. After all, Corning helped make it happen on the U Ultra and U Play. And believe us, it’s just as stunning now as it was earlier this year.

While the specs are only up to snuff for the top tier in mobile and the size comparatively hefty to the competing flagships and even the HTC 10, this mass is home to some trickery on the interface side and the audio side as well.

Check out our HTC U11 hands-on video above and find out more on Edge Sense and uSonic. Keep Pocketnow in your bookmarks for more coverage of the HTC U11 as our review come down the line.