Phones

May 23 event in Beijing could bring Honor 9 and three other devices

Contents
Advertisement

All work and no play turns you into a jerk that people hate. Is that how the saying goes? No? Well, Huawei’s own Honor brand is all about playing up a Beijing event scheduled for May 23 where the company will launch four devices to help consumers play.

Honor has a glossy placard up on its for the event, just a week away at this point. The text reads that the devices are fun and play. We have suspicions that the Honor 9 will finally make its debut here after first being spotted in January. Along with the mid-range flagship replacement, we’re also expecting an Honor 6A, another tweak to the Honor 6X in addition to the Honor 6C out now.

And we just might hope to see these devices come to the US some time after late May.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Honor
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Event, Honor, Honor 6A, Honor 6X, Honor 9, Huawei, News, release date, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.