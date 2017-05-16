May 23 event in Beijing could bring Honor 9 and three other devices
All work and no play turns you into a jerk that people hate. Is that how the saying goes? No? Well, Huawei’s own Honor brand is all about playing up a Beijing event scheduled for May 23 where the company will launch four devices to help consumers play.
Honor has a glossy placard up on its for the event, just a week away at this point. The text reads that the devices are fun and play. We have suspicions that the Honor 9 will finally make its debut here after first being spotted in January. Along with the mid-range flagship replacement, we’re also expecting an Honor 6A, another tweak to the Honor 6X in addition to the Honor 6C out now.
And we just might hope to see these devices come to the US some time after late May.
