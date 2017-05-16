Another Honor event in Europe for June 27

So let’s get our events lined up in chronological order, shall we?

Huawei’s Honor brand is set to launch four devices in China on May 23 in Beijing. There’s plenty of speculation as to what the company could launch, including the Honor 9 and Honor 6A, but with the game being all about “fun and party,” we have to admit that we don’t know all that is in play.

Honor having a flagship launch on June 27th. Will this be about the Honor ‘9’? pic.twitter.com/PLPBL4jpmm — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 15, 2017

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt now has a “Save the Date” post from Honor that tells us to head to Berlin to “see how Honor lights up the night.”

Should we expect the Honor 9 here, too? At least we have another month or so to wait. In suspense.