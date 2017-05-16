Phones

Another Honor event in Europe for June 27

Contents
Advertisement

So let’s get our events lined up in chronological order, shall we?

Huawei’s Honor brand is set to launch four devices in China on May 23 in Beijing. There’s plenty of speculation as to what the company could launch, including the Honor 9 and Honor 6A, but with the game being all about “fun and party,” we have to admit that we don’t know all that is in play.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt now has a “Save the Date” post from Honor that tells us to head to Berlin to “see how Honor lights up the night.”

Should we expect the Honor 9 here, too? At least we have another month or so to wait. In suspense.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Europe, Event, Honor, Honor 9, Huawei, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.