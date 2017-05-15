LG allegedly pulls T-Mobile’s BOGO G6 promo one day in

All good things must come to an end, but even fewer good things were supposed to exist in the first place.

Take the recent “buy one, get one” free deal for the LG G6 on T-Mobile. A source to Android Police has sent along an internal bulletin notifying employees that the deal has been “pulled and cannot be honored” and that customers should be diverted to LG for support. As you can see in the bulletin, T-Mobile placed the initiative squarely on LG for the deal, which was supposed to go through until June 8. Indeed, it is the manufacturers that have been the mediums through which these kinds of offers have been redeemed through.

The outlet confirmed with a T-Mobile service representative that the offer had been canceled. We contacted customer support for LG and were told (in a rather prepared manner) that customers would have to interface with the carrier for questions.

There’s plenty of finger pointing and no explanation going on. We hope to see some resolution soon.