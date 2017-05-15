Phones

LG allegedly pulls T-Mobile’s BOGO G6 promo one day in

Contents
Advertisement

All good things must come to an end, but even fewer good things were supposed to exist in the first place.

Take the recent “buy one, get one” free deal for the LG G6 on T-Mobile. A source to Android Police has sent along an internal bulletin notifying employees that the deal has been “pulled and cannot be honored” and that customers should be diverted to LG for support. As you can see in the bulletin, T-Mobile placed the initiative squarely on LG for the deal, which was supposed to go through until June 8. Indeed, it is the manufacturers that have been the mediums through which these kinds of offers have been redeemed through.

The outlet confirmed with a T-Mobile service representative that the offer had been canceled. We contacted customer support for LG and were told (in a rather prepared manner) that customers would have to interface with the carrier for questions.

There’s plenty of finger pointing and no explanation going on. We hope to see some resolution soon.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
BOGO, carrier, Deal, Discount, Free, G6, LG, oops, Support, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.