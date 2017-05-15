Samsung is relying more and more on the increasingly popular Galaxy J family of affordable Android smartphones for a stronger presence in the global low to mid-end arena. That includes the US, various emerging and developed markets across Europe, as well as India, where the chaebol dominates the OEM ranks, despite the rapid growth of Chinese brands like OPPO and Vivo.

In confirmation of the two underdogs’ said accelerated rise to relevance, it appears the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will be advertised as a direct competitor for the OPPO F1s, Vivo V5 and OPPO F3.

Not to be mistaken for last year’s 7-inch Galaxy J Max or the as-yet unannounced 5.5-inch 1080p J7 (2017), this is purportedly a 5.7-inch Full HD affair focused primarily on flash photography. Both its rear and front-facing cameras are equipped with 13MP sensors and dedicated lighting equipment, plus f1.7 and f1.9 aperture respectively.

That’s not too shabby for a recommended retail price of less than 20,000 rupees, which converts to around $310. A 4GB RAM count may sound even more impressive, though the octa-core 1.6GHz MediaTek MT6757V processor doesn’t.

It’s probably no slouch, but it’s hardly a beast, with a similarly decent yet short of remarkable 32GB internal storage space and 3,300 mAh battery also in tow. 4G LTE-enabled (duh), Samsung Pay mini-supporting and running Android N (7.0?) at launch, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is not exactly a looker either, with minimal curves, an overall boxy vibe, and tacky red accent around the rear camera ring. Still, it could contribute to the company’s regional stability.