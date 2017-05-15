Republic Wireless promo takes $30 off plans for six months

MVNO Republic Wireless, which is on the side of using Wi-Fi hotspots than cell towers, is going “anti-unlimited” with a new promotion giving customers who bring along an approved Android device some six months of free service if they sign up for a new line or their first one before May 23.

Users must order a SIM card — typically $5, but you now only pay for the cost of shipping — and activate their phones by June 7. After they pay for the first month of service, they’ll get $30 off the monthly rate of whatever plan they choose.

The company is intent on promoting its free 2GB cellular data bucket, but you can just as well opt for 1GB of data and still have it be free, so there’s fair play here. Plans go all the way up to 10GB for $90 per month. All plans include unlimited talk and text. Yes, Wi-Fi is free where you can get it.

Of course, nothing works unless you bring in an approved Android device running version 6.0 Marshmallow or later. Those are:

Huawei Ascend 5W

Moto G4

Moto G4 Play

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G5 Plus

Moto X Pure Edition

Moto Z

Moto Z Play

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6

Nexus 6P

Pixel

Pixel XL

Galaxy J3

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

