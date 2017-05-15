Phones

T-Mobile LG Stylo 2 PLUS getting Android Nougat this week (no, really)

Here’s another update to a T-Mobile/LG saga and we’re not talking about a botched BOGO deal for the G6 this time. Instead, we’re talking about fixing up Android Nougat for the LG Stylo 2 PLUS.

The update was first teased in February after support page literature listed the magic number, “7.0,” giving users much hope. Well, it ended up becoming an Android security patch on the February level, based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Twas the mistake never mentioned and users miffed.

Well, LG is out in the open, freely distributing the update to Stylo 2 V users on Verizon. Also, T-Mobile’s product manager, Desmond Smith, has tweeted out that the Nougat update is finally going to be realized starting this week:

Phones bought through T-Mobile and prepaid carrier MetroPCS will receive the update over time. Now, if that isn’t any more official, we don’t know what is.

