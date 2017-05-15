Unlimited… confusion? Unlimited brand dilution? Lenovo’s release “strategy” and naming scheme for 2017 Moto phones will be all over the place, according to a very legit-looking internal presentation slide received by master leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, from an unspecified tipster.

While we already knew things would be getting crowded, repetitive and disorienting at the low end of the company’s mobile product portfolio with the impending inauguration of the C line and continuation of the E family, we never expected another pair of G-series mid-rangers this year.

Apparently, the Moto gS or G5S (ugh) will have a 5.2-inch Full HD display and full metal construction going, up from a 5-inch 1080p screen and… all-metal build on the “standard” G5. Meanwhile, the totally necessary Moto gS+ (or G5S Plus) shall “upgrade” the 5.2-inch FHD panel of the non-S G5 Plus to a 5.5-incher with the same resolution, also doubling down on rear-facing cameras.

Just… go with it, and maybe cut Lenovo some slack for at least reportedly dropping both the ZUK trademark and own-brand smartphone launches. Besides, everyone asked for a Moto X reboot, and now it’s etched in stone, coming… someday with a relatively compact 5.2-inch Full HD screen, fancy 3D glass design and a SmartCam (?) in tow.

At the high end of the spectrum, a second-gen Moto Z Force and Z Play will bring “unlimited capabilities to the table”, starting of course with Mods, though it’s a little weird to not see a “regular” Z2 mentioned as well.

Way lower on the totem pole, you have the already oft-leaked “unlimited value” Moto E4 and E4 Plus, with their 5 and 5.5-inch HD displays respectively, and finally, an entry-level 5-inch Moto C, as well as a 4000mAh battery-packing C Plus with a 5-inch 720p screen. That’s sure convoluted, but it’s also all-inclusive and all-satisfying.