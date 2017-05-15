Okay, so case makers can occasionally be counted on for revealing the broad launch timelines of new iPhones or iPads, but in recent years, one particular financial analyst has emerged as the ultimate source of credible Apple-related software and especially hardware speculation.

Not all of Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions come true, of course, though it’s very rare that he misses a prophecy made just a few weeks ahead of an important event. KGI’s top pundit now estimates there’s more than a 70 percent chance an “all-new design 10.5-inch iPad Pro” will be unveiled at WWDC in San Jose on June 5.

The Echo-contending Siri Speaker (tentative name) also has a 50/50 chance of debuting during the Developers Conference-opening keynote, with Kuo for the first time mentioning a “touch panel” as a possible feature and central selling point.

And yes, we know exactly what you’re thinking. Isn’t WWDC a software-only thing? Well, it’s more of a software-first affair, and once again, we should see entirely new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS platforms steal the spotlight early next month.

Like a few years back, when Apple showcased refreshed Macs and MacBooks at the shindig, it’s perfectly conceivable that new hardware is in the pipeline too. After all, that 10.5-inch iPad Pro with “narrow bezels” has reportedly been delayed a couple of times already, and Amazon just made Phil Schiller look rather silly by taking the wraps off an Echo Show with a touchscreen.