Live from Taoyuan, Taiwan, it’s Tuesday afternoon!

Alright, you Americans might be a little miffed that HTC wants to show off its new phone in the wee hours of a workday and jeez, couldn’t it have waited just a few hours, like, that’s all we could’ve asked for?

But alas, the pursuit of the #BrilliantU does not wait for anyone and the HTC U11 — what we’ll likely see at this upcoming event — will get around to you one way or another. But if you want a first peak at what you might be squeezing, you better be prepared to stay up.

The above livestream gets started at 2pm local time (11:30am India / 6am GMT / 2am Eastern / 11pm Pacific / 8pm Hawaii) and we’ll follow on with more details at the conclusion of the event.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow for continuing coverage.