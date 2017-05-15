The HTC U 11 will come in astonishing colors, lack a headphone jack and feature a squeeze-based interface called Edge Sense. That’s not just a rumor, that’s according to a leaked hands-on video from a Vietnamese outlet that was posted to YouTube for a short time.

The video, reposted on DailyMotion, gives a rundown on the aspects and design of the long-rumored device. Redditor PoLVieT translated the video on a thread passing along the video.



Mirror for /r/Android by goya_dechi

Edge Sense will detect the level of force users put to the lower sides of the device. A certain threshold can be set and modified as needed. In normal use, squeezing to the threshold force can trigger the camera shutter, Google Assistant and most any other app.

The screen will span 5.5 inches in diameter. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 runs the show with 6GB of RAM — that RAM spec is said to only really be for the Chinese market and everyone else will grab 4GB. The rear camera has 12 megapixels of resolution while the selfie camera has 18. The headphone jack remains off this phone, but there will be a USB-C adapter for analogue buffs. BoomSound will be implemented in some way, but it is not specifically called out.

The “liquid surface” finish first found on the U Ultra and U Play will come in shades of black and white, two of blue and an almost Ferrari-like red.

Other details have yet to come out, but we’re hours away from the launch event for the U 11 anyways, so we’ll deal.