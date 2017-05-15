Android

Google may fix Android update times, LG G6 deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals you can still find for the LG G6. Then we talk about the Moto X4, as today we learn that this is its final name. Netflix follows as the company has begun to apply Android restrictions for those watching its content on rooted devices. Then we talk about the Google Assistant and how it may reach iOS soon. We end today’s show talking about Google’s Project Treble, and how it may fix software updates on Android.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
LG says T-Mobile BOGO G6 deal is still on
Moto X4 gets its name leaked as well as most everything else
Rooted? You won’t be able to install or update the Netflix Android app
Google Assistant for iOS to come soon, source says
Project Treble seeks to put Android updates on the fast lane

 

About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!