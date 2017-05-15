Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals you can still find for the LG G6. Then we talk about the Moto X4, as today we learn that this is its final name. Netflix follows as the company has begun to apply Android restrictions for those watching its content on rooted devices. Then we talk about the Google Assistant and how it may reach iOS soon. We end today’s show talking about Google’s Project Treble, and how it may fix software updates on Android.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– LG says T-Mobile BOGO G6 deal is still on

– Moto X4 gets its name leaked as well as most everything else

– Rooted? You won’t be able to install or update the Netflix Android app

– Google Assistant for iOS to come soon, source says

– Project Treble seeks to put Android updates on the fast lane

T-shirts provided by RIPT. Get your own here, and get 10% off using coupon code: POCKETNOWDAILY