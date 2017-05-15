Google Assistant for iOS to come soon, source says

Google Assistant will come to iOS as a standalone application, a source to Android Police claims. We may first know of launch plans at the I/O conference starting Wednesday, but that is only a potential.

Similarly, the interface and robustness of features are to be determined — one possibility is that the “chat” style presented in Google’s chat app, Allo. The likeliest situation is that the US will get the app first.

We may see an extended explainer of this and several Google Assistant developments at the keynote or a panel at I/O 2017. It would come at a time where Amazon has debuted two new pieces of Alexa-enabled hardware and when rumors are mounting around Apple building a Siri-based speaker at WWDC in June.

The digital assistant war is only just beginning, it seems.