Phones

Google Assistant for iOS to come soon, source says

Contents
Advertisement

Google Assistant will come to iOS as a standalone application, a source to Android Police claims. We may first know of launch plans at the I/O conference starting Wednesday, but that is only a potential.

Similarly, the interface and robustness of features are to be determined — one possibility is that the “chat” style presented in Google’s chat app, Allo. The likeliest situation is that the US will get the app first.

We may see an extended explainer of this and several Google Assistant developments at the keynote or a panel at I/O 2017. It would come at a time where Amazon has debuted two new pieces of Alexa-enabled hardware and when rumors are mounting around Apple building a Siri-based speaker at WWDC in June.

The digital assistant war is only just beginning, it seems.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
25%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Android Police
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Allo, app, App Store, digital assistant, Google Assistant, iOS, News, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.