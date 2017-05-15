Exynos Galaxy S8+ now on Amazon from $845

The “International Version” of the Galaxy S8+ has arrived at Amazon and it bears a gift from Samsung rather than Qualcomm: the Exynos 8895 chipset.

While the unlocked international version of the Galaxy S8 has been out since before April, we were wondering when the bigger sibling would be getting the SKUs without the Snapdragon 835 in them. Those phones start at $770, a $20 premium over the regular Galaxy S8.

Checking over on the new Galaxy S8+ side and amazingly, we have an $845 price tag on the Midnight Black version, undercutting the standard version in the US by $5. If your choice of five colors is Coral Blue, though, be prepared to shell out $899.99.

Regarding the track record, flagship Exynos chips compare a bit better than Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in benchmark performance, but other than that chip, there’s no component change between the variants. And hey, for how protective Qualcomm is about its industry practices, — that its competitors claim to be anti-competitive — it didn’t do bad with the Snap 835 in any case.

If you do decide to pick one of these bad babies up, keep an eye out on your warranty situation.