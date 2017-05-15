Deal: Pay what you want for this comprehensive coding bundle

You can learn 7 different programming languages, and gain a multitude of software development skills with this Learn to Code 2017 Bundle, available as a pay-what-you want download from our store.

While many online resources and code bootcamps focus specifically on web technology, this course bundle aims to give you a broader overview of the software development landscape. In addition to learning powerful web development tools like the Ruby on Rails framework and Angular 2, you’ll get familiar with making mobile applications for iOS 10, discover software version control, and get exposed to a wide variety of programming paradigms and environments.

Here’s what you’ll be learning:

Learn How To Code: Google’s Go Programming Language

The Complete Python Course: Beginner to Advanced!

Learn By Example: Scala

Projects in Programming Languages: Ruby, Python, Java

Learn Angular 2 from Beginner to Advanced

How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 10 and Swift 3

The Complete Web Developer Masterclass: Beginner To Advanced

Git Complete Mastery With GitHub: 100% Hands-on Git Guide

Professional Rails Code Along

JavaScript Programming Complete

These 10 courses offer over 150 hours of instructional material. You can pay what you want for this Learn to Code 2017 Bundle here.