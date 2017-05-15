It’s probably time we started paying more attention to Samsung’s lower-end phones instead of just the company’s premium, super-high-profile Galaxy S and Note families. Affordable J-series devices in particular have reportedly sold well over the past year or so, with 2016 editions of the J3 and J5 even making the global top five for the first three months of 2017.

Of course, the two’s commercial success is mainly linked to emerging markets, but that doesn’t stop AT&T from discreetly carrying the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) stateside. Unfortunately, it’s going to be tricky for this forgettable 5-incher to stand out, considering local sub-$200 competition, not to mention glaring similarities with Sprint’s J3 Emerge, T-Mobile’s J3 Prime and even AT&T’s own GoPhone-exclusive Galaxy Express Prime 2.

On the bright side, you can get one of three compelling deals with the J3 (2017) on Ma Bell’s postpaid plans. There’s a free Galaxy Tab E to be had, a gratis Gear S2 or $49.99 Gear S3 frontier smartwatch, all contingent on two-year contracts and the purchase of a Galaxy phone on Next installment agreements.

Priced at $179.99 all in all, the low to mid-end Android Nougat (7.0) handheld will set you back a measly $6 a month for two and a half years if you choose the Next program. That’s sure inexpensive for 720p screen resolution, quad-core Exynos 7570 processing power, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, 5 and 2MP cameras, and 2600mAh battery capacity, but is it an attractive enough package? You tell us.