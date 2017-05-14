Phones

Rooted? You won’t be able to install or update the Netflix Android app

Netflix has upped its digital rights management with Google’s Widevine software, now on APK version 5.0. That means that the company is now denying rooted Android device users access to the app.

In a statement to Android Police, the company said:

With our latest 5.0 release, we now fully rely on the Widevine DRM provided by Google; therefore, many devices that are not Google-certified or have been altered will no longer work with our latest app and those users will no longer see the Netflix app in the Play Store.

Some rooted users are currently still able to use the app, though. Widevine sorts out devices on the criteria of whether they are running in the Trusted Execution Environment whereas the Google Play Store listing goes on SafetyNet, what Android Pay uses.

Perhaps that will change with time as users just won’t be able to work the app through the Play Store. Third-party sources will likely help you out in this case.

