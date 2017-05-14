Even as the overall smartphone market in India is growing marginally at this stage, upgrades will likely sustain the product as a major factor in marketplaces’ revenues. Apple is expecting the roll-out of LTE to big a tide turner for its iPhone sales. But until then, it’s every other manufacturer’s game to play — as well as the stores that carry them.

Nearly a quarter of the revenue from Indian e-retailer sales last year were for smartphones, Counterpoint Research finds. Where are shoppers going to? In the first quarter this year, Flipkart led with a 59-point market share advantage over Amazon, up from 29 points in 2015. This is in the face of brands, big and boutique, establishing their own online and delivery channels.

The Indian Times reports that both companies have decided to increase their blockbuster promotions from once a year before Diwali to at least twice: Amazon’s “Great Indian Sale” ran for four days through yesterday while Flipkart has started on its “Big 10 Sale” that will go through Thursday. Discounts run in the thousands of rupees with Flipkart offering device buyback discounts.

What lacks in growth of volume is made up in growth of vigor.