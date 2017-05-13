Phones

Moto X4 gets its name leaked as well as most everything else

Penciled-in details for the Moto X (2017) have turned into ink and the Moto X4.

Evan Blass, known to most as the reliably-sourced @evleaks on Twitter, put out a tweet purporting to show the branding that Lenovo will use for the speculative Moto X-series phone this year.

Gone are Motorola’s verbal flourishes of “Style” and “Pure Edition” from 2015. It’s a utilitarian digit that just indicates iteration. Just another sign of a has-been flagship series.

While that detail is ultimately to be confirmed, what appears to be an internally-recorded video has surfaced on a Motorola-focused subforum on China’s Baidu that seems to tell all about what the company will pack the device, still just known as the “Moto X”.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a 3,800mAh battery with some form of Turbo Charging tech, three-band carrier aggregation, a front-facing fingerprint sensor, IP68 elements resistance, laser autofocus for a “Smart Camera” and industrial design featuring metal and “3D glass”. As a bonus, extra speculation claims that the phone will retail for around ¥3,000 or about $435.

The cat’s almost out of the bag for the Moto X4, but its long tail still needs outing. When will that finally happen? We should hear soon enough.

