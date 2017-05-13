Google Fuchsia and OnePlus 5 Leaks | #PNWeekly 252
We’ve got a lot to talk about this week. Google’s Fuchsia stirred up quite a few Android fans. Will this be the Google’s next operating system? We also got a sneak peek at the next OnePlus. We had to bring on a guest to discuss these stories, so Enobong Etteh from BooredAtWork drops by to chat.
Plus we’ll cover the top stories from Pocketnow.com!
Watch the video recorded from 2:15pm Pacific on May 11th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 252
Episode 252 direct download link.
Recording Date
May 11, 2017
Hosts
Guest
News Summary
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.
- TCL partners with T-Mobile for a trio of phones.
- Xiaomi expands into North America, but south of the USA.
- Microsoft explains the lack of USB-C on Surface Laptop.
- McAfee thinks your Galaxy phone needs anti-virus.
- Sailor Moon phone comes with selfie wand!
OnePlus 5 and Fuchsia
•
See you soon!
