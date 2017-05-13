Phones

Google Fuchsia and OnePlus 5 Leaks | #PNWeekly 252

We’ve got a lot to talk about this week. Google’s Fuchsia stirred up quite a few Android fans. Will this be the Google’s next operating system? We also got a sneak peek at the next OnePlus. We had to bring on a guest to discuss these stories, so Enobong Etteh from BooredAtWork drops by to chat.

Plus we’ll cover the top stories from Pocketnow.com!

Watch the video recorded from 2:15pm Pacific on May 11th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Episode 252 direct download link.

Recording Date

May 11, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

OnePlus 5 and Fuchsia

 

