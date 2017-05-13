If you could upgrade your phone’s RAM by spending about $80, would you do it? No, we’re not talking about that Nexus 5X out of Hong Kong that was upgraded in China, but we are sticking with the island territory.

Samsung has officially launched pre-orders of its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ through its carrier partners with shipments beginning on May 25. Both devices will get a 4GB RAM variant that tows 64GB of storage, but only the S8+ has a 6GB RAM version with a 128GB disk. Blog of Mobile reports that prices range from HK$6,398 (US$821) to HK$6,998 ($898) for plain ‘ol unlocked dual-SIM variants.

Keep in mind that while the base model S8 runs for US$749 on the other side of the globe while the S8+ is priced at US$849.

Most carriers have been mum about pricing for the phone, but Three is offer subsidies on each model — price ranges move down from HK$4,880 (US$626) to HK$5,980 (US$767). Piles of benies are also popping up at shops for the grabbing.